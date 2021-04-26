Zendaya Wowed in a Midriff-Baring Gown and $6 Million in Jewelry At the Oscars
Zendaya hit the Oscars red carpet for the third time on Sunday.
Zendaya is to red carpets what Chrissy Teigen is to Twitter clapbacks — which is to say transcendent, iconic, and vision board-worthy.
The Malcolm & Marie star arrived at the Oscars on Sunday in a strapless yellow cutout Valentino gown. The midriff-baring number also had a thigh-high slit, revealing her matching yellow Jimmy Choo platform shoes. She also accessorized with $6 Million in Bulgari jewels, according to her stylist Law Roach.
This is the actress's third time attending the annual awards ceremony. Though she's presenting tonight, something tells us it won't be long before the 24-year-old is walking the carpet as a nominee.
Zendaya last attended Hollywood's most prestigious affair in 2018, sporting a glamorous deep brown one-shoulder pleated Giambattista Valli Couture gown.
Three years prior, Zendaya made her Oscars debut in a white satin off-the-shoulder Vivienne Westwood column gown.
The actress styled her hair in dreadlocks, which Giuliana Rancic infamously criticized on-air, saying, "I feel that she smells like patchouli oil . . . or weed." Zendaya issued a rebuttal, calling Rancic's words "outrageously offensive."