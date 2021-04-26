LIVE

Zendaya Wowed in a Midriff-Baring Gown and $6 Million in Jewelry At the Oscars

Zendaya hit the Oscars red carpet for the third time on Sunday.

By Isabel Jones
Apr 25, 2021 @ 8:00 pm
Zendaya is to red carpets what Chrissy Teigen is to Twitter clapbacks — which is to say transcendent, iconic, and vision board-worthy.

The Malcolm & Marie star arrived at the Oscars on Sunday in a strapless yellow cutout Valentino gown. The midriff-baring number also had a thigh-high slit, revealing her matching yellow Jimmy Choo platform shoes. She also accessorized with $6 Million in Bulgari jewels, according to her stylist Law Roach.

Credit: Getty Images

This is the actress's third time attending the annual awards ceremony. Though she's presenting tonight, something tells us it won't be long before the 24-year-old is walking the carpet as a nominee.

Zendaya last attended Hollywood's most prestigious affair in 2018, sporting a glamorous deep brown one-shoulder pleated Giambattista Valli Couture gown. 

Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Three years prior, Zendaya made her Oscars debut in a white satin off-the-shoulder Vivienne Westwood column gown.

Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage

The actress styled her hair in dreadlocks, which Giuliana Rancic infamously criticized on-air, saying, "I feel that she smells like patchouli oil . . . or weed." Zendaya issued a rebuttal, calling Rancic's words "outrageously offensive." 

