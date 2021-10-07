Zendaya Brought Back the Breastplate on the Red Carpet
After singlehandedly redefining the naked dress with her sculpted hot pink breastplate gown on the red carpet last year, Zendaya was at it again, confirming that boob armor fashion is here to stay.
On Wednesday, the actress wore yet another high-fashion breastplate to the Women in Film Awards, but this time, rather than opting for a cropped version by Tom Ford, she channeled her inner warrior woman in a gold harness top that was attached over one shoulder and partially covered the midsection of her gray body-con dress. Zendaya accessorized with matching gold pointed-toe Christian Louboutin pumps and a pair of irregularly-shaped earrings that resembled shards of metal.
She slicked her dark hair back into a neat bun and put on a swipe of pink lipgloss.
Back in September, Zendaya revealed the level of commitment it took to create her viral red carpet moment at the 2020 Critic Choice Awards. "[The Tom Ford team] came to my house, and I stood topless in my living room while they had this machine that scanned my boobs," she told British Vogue, adding that the breastplate was custom molded to fit her frame. "It's beautiful and I got to keep it. Thank you, Tom Ford." The same statement chrome plate was first worn by Gwyneth Paltrow on the cover of Harper's Bazaar, and Zoë Kravitz inside the pages of Elle, but in bralette form.