Zendaya Brought Back the Breastplate on the Red Carpet

After singlehandedly redefining the naked dress with her sculpted hot pink breastplate gown on the red carpet last year, Zendaya was at it again, confirming that boob armor fashion is here to stay.

On Wednesday, the actress wore yet another high-fashion breastplate to the Women in Film Awards, but this time, rather than opting for a cropped version by Tom Ford, she channeled her inner warrior woman in a gold harness top that was attached over one shoulder and partially covered the midsection of her gray body-con dress. Zendaya accessorized with matching gold pointed-toe Christian Louboutin pumps and a pair of irregularly-shaped earrings that resembled shards of metal.