Zendaya Wore an Elevated Version of the Groutfit to Walk the Black Carpet

Whether she's wearing a collared crop top or a full-on princess gown , Zendaya knows how to work a carpet. As if we needed a reminder that Euphoria's leading lady can make really anything look cool (seriously, if Zendaya wore a paper bag, we'd buy it), her latest carpet look just took a major fashion faux pas from chuegy to chic in a matter of moments.

On Wednesday, the actress walked the black carpet alongside her Euphoria co-stars during HBO Max's For Your Consideration event in Los Angeles. Zendaya wore an elevated take on the groutfit for the occasion, consisting of a Fear of God gray suit and matching stilettos. She finished the look by sweeping her hair into a low bun and accessorizing with silver rings, a gold watch, and diamond stud earrings.

Zendaya wasn't the only star in attendance who got the monochrome memo — Alexa Demie, Hunter Schafer , Sydney Sweeney , and Barbie Ferreira all showed up in all-black ensembles. Alexa chose a floor-length sheer mock neck gown for the event, Hunter opted for an ultra-minidress with knee-high boots, Sydney wore a plunging suit with sheer paneling, and Barbie sported an asymmetrical midi dress.

While Zendaya didn't walk the carpet with her beau and Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star, Tom Holland, she touched on what his support means to her — especially when filming Euphoria's heavy subject matter — while chatting with ET during the event. "I think it's great to have that support and love around you because you need that," Zendaya said. "This isn't an easy job, so it's good to have that to free you up from it every now and then."