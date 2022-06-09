Zendaya Revived the Color-Blocking Trend in a Vintage Couture Ballgown at the Time 100 Gala

It may be 2022, but it's time to start dressing like it's 2011 again — at least according to Zendaya's latest red carpet look.

On Wednesday, the actress attended the Time 100 gala in New York, wearing a vintage Bob Mackie couture ballgown that revived one of our favorite twenty-teen trends: color blocking. Color blocking, as you might recall, is when a single garment or separates with intentionally vibrant contrasting hues (think fuchsia pants and a maroon top, or a purple skirt with lime green piping) are designed to be worn together. And Zendaya is seemingly set on bringing back the joyous style with her strapless dress comprised of crisscrossing teal, turquoise, and emerald green panels.

Zendaya paired the geometric gown from the designer's fall 1998 collection with a gorgeous diamond necklace, as well as a diamond ring on each hand. She coordinated her smoky blue eyeshadow with the colors of her gown, while her long dark hair was worn down, straight, and with a middle part.