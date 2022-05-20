Zendaya Debuted a Chin-Length Bob on the Set of Her New Movie

Zendaya may have skipped out on the Met Gala earlier this month — depriving us of one of her legendary red carpet looks in the process — but her busy schedule made up for it by delivering incredible hair transformation content instead.

On Thursday, the actress was spotted hanging out on the set of her new movie Challengers in Lynn, Massachusetts. In photos obtained by Daily Mail, Zendaya was seen sporting casual attire for the occasion comprised of an oversized, thigh-length brown hoodie layered over a white T-shirt and paired with black sweatpants, a black face mask, and a charm bracelet. The low-key outfit let Zendaya's new voluminous, chin-length bob take center stage, which she wore straight and parted down the middle.

Zendaya's big chop comes months after she made another dramatic hair change by trying out a trendy auburn color in December 2021. While she didn't keep the fiery look for long, before going back to brunette, it's unknown whether the actress will return to her normal length once filming concludes or if she'll choose to rock the short locks into the summer.