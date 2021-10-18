Zendaya Wore a Chain Harness as a Shirt at the London Film Festival
As per usual, Zendaya just slayed another red carpet. And this time she wore a chaotic harness top and debuted some new fringe to go along with her edgy look.
At the Dune photocall at the London Film Festival, the Greatest Showman star looked flawless in a chain-link harness accented by medallions and other charms, which she paired with a low-waisted polka-dot knee-length skirt.
The top was partially sheer and the back was practically non-existent save for a leather harness strap. She wore the Vivienne Westwood look with nude, pointy-toed Christian Louboutin pumps and accessorized with some metal statement rings.
The actress and fashion icon's hair was worn in loose curls, accented by some new chic fringe that skimmed her strong brows. So it's officially official: bangs are back (as if they never left).
At the film festival, Zendaya posed with her costars Timothée Chalamet and Jason Momoa, as well as Rebecca Ferguson and Sharon Duncan-Brewster. In our November cover story, Zendaya told us that she'd be down to sign on for a sequel to the star-studded sci-fi movie.
"I had such a fun time," she said. "I think [director] Denis [Villeneuve] is one of the most extraordinary filmmakers we have — he's just so consistent and thoughtful. I loved working with him, although it wasn't for very long. We'll see how the first one goes, but I'm ready to do a second. Whenever they call, I'm here. Timothée [Chalamet] is an extraordinary talent and just a lovely person — he's become my family."