Bob Mackie Was "Surprised" When Zendaya Wore His 1998 Dress to the "Time" 100 Gala

Bob Mackie is reflecting on his storied career, and in addition to dressing some of the most famous women in history (see: Marilyn Monroe's slinky "Happy Birthday" dress … that eventually controversially doubled as Kim Kardashian's 2022 Met Gala gown), he now has some of Hollywood's favorite faces of today dipping into his impressive archive. The latest to wear a vintage Bob Mackie original? Zendaya — and as it turns out, it came as a complete surprise.

The Euphoria actress and all-around It-girl shocked Mackie by arriving in the blue and black gown at the Time 100 Gala carpet last month after her stylist, Law Roach, saw it at Mackie's studio. "That was a complete surprise," Mackie originally told Town & Country shortly after the event. "He showed it to her and she liked it," the designer said, but shared that Zendaya wanted to save it for the perfect occasion. "I was thrilled because I didn't think she was ever going to wear it. You never know with these things, but I loved that."

The strapless frock, which was created 24 years ago in 1998, featured a plunging V-neckline, asymmetrical color blocking, and a voluminous skirt that Zendaya paired with a stunning diamond necklace and matching turquoise eyeshadow. A ring on each hand completed her gala look, and she wore her long brown hair straight and parted down the middle.

Zendaya attended the event after landing a spot on Time's 100 Most Influential People list at just 25 years old. When explaining the reasoning behind the actress's inclusion, author Denis Villeneuve wrote, "She is an autonomous creative force herself. A cultural icon in the making. A person driven by pure inspiration, empathy, and respect for her craft, who uses authenticity as a new superpower. She seems fearless, her roots run deep, and I love that she still laughs like a kid. Zendaya is the future. And there is nothing more comforting to me. This is only the beginning."