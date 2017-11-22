Think Your Family Gives Bad Gifts? Zendaya Once Received a Pregnancy Test for Christmas

Last night, Bloomingdale’s on 59th Street in New York unveiled its The Greatest Showman-themed holiday window displays with a little help from mega-talented singer Keala Settle and one of the film’s biggest stars, Zendaya. The actress, who plays a trapeze artist alongside Zac Efron, has partnered with Bloomingdale’s private label, Aqua, to create a capsule collection of gorgeous clothing items for the holiday season, each available for less than $200.

In the spirit of holiday gifting, we caught up with Zendaya just before the big reveal to talk all things holiday presents, from what’s on her wish-list to the wackiest gift she ever received. This year, the only thing the 21-year-old wants for Christmas is not what you'd expect: Zendaya is in search of furniture.

“I’ve worked so hard to get furniture in my house,” Zendaya told InStyle. “My fans were making fun of me because my house was empty for a very long time, and now I’m finally doing it.”

The actress (and songstress—have you listened to her duet with Efron yet?!) is also adding another item of decor to her house: a framed photo of her and Settle, taken while they were shooting the song “This is Me” for the movie. “It’s this beautiful picture of both of us, and it was in the moment, and she was just so sweet to get it framed for me!” Zendaya said. 

But the wackiest gift Zendaya’s ever received came from a family member. It's their holiday tradition to hold a White Elephant gift exchange, where gifters wrap up random items and swap them before opening. One of the first times Zendaya participated (and age 14 or 15) she received one super strange surprise, and her reaction was priceless.

“One year I opened one and I got pregnancy tests,” explained the star. “I threw it on the ground and just ran. I was like ‘Why would you do this?!’ I was so embarrassed.”

Zendaya herself is less of a White Elephant shock-value gifter and more of an inside jokester. She loves to give people gifts that will make them laugh and smile about something that only they can understand, she said. Now that’s one great friend.

If you want to be the top gifter in your circle this holiday season, check out some of our favorite The Greatest Showman-themed items from the Bloomingdale’s collection, below. You can also see the full collection here.

STORY Concept Store The Greatest Showman Collection 

And if you’re in NYC, you can snag even more more exclusive gifts from STORY, a concept store in Manhattan that worked with partners like Sugarfina and Alexis Bittar to create special (and spectacular) The Greatest Showman-inspired items like signature Sugarfina gummies (pictured below), colorful Alexis Bittar bangles (pictured below), sparkly Edie Parker clutches, and much more. 

