Twitter Thinks Zayn Malik Revealed His Daughter's Name Days Before Gigi Hadid
It was hiding in plain sight.
This week, Gigi Hadid subtly revealed her and Zayn Malik's daughter's name by updating her bio on Instagram to "Khai's mom," however, fans believe Zayn is the one who debuted their baby girl's name first.
On Sunday (Jan. 17), the singer went on IG Live, and as multiple fan accounts pointed out on Twitter, he sneakily showed off a new tattoo on his wrist that appears to be his daughter's name written in Arabic. And, if you ask us, the red inking looks a lot like "خاي," which translates to Khai.
It would make sense that Zayn would pay tribute to his daughter in the form of a tattoo. He has an illustration of Gigi's eyes tattooed on his chest, and in May 2020, the "Pillowtalk" singer and his girlfriend sparked engagement rumors after he inked Lebanese-American poet Kahlil Gibran's poem "On Marriage" on his arm. Not to mention, Zayn also has a number of other tattoos in Arabic.
In September, Gigi and Zayn both introduced their baby girl on Instagram (without revealing her name or face). "Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful," Malik wrote alongside a photo of him holding Khai's tiny hand. "To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together."
In a similar black and white snapshot, Hadid wrote, "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changed our world. So in love." Now that we finally know their daughter's name, the only logical next step is baby pictures!