Zayn Malik Made a Rare Comment About Gigi Hadid and Their Daughter Khai
The singer said he didn't "expect to be quite so into" being a dad.
Zayn Malik is opening up about his "surprising" adjustment to being a new dad.
The singer shared rare insight into his life with Gigi Hadid and their daughter Khai in a new interview with iHeartRadio's Valentine in the Morning.
"Honestly, it's amazing," he said about fatherhood. "A lot of people that I was speaking to, obviously, before she was born and stuff were like, 'It's a big adjustment, and it's going to be a massive change and stuff.' But honestly, she's an amazing baby. It's been really easy for me and Gig to kind of just ease into it. She kind of made it easy for us, she sleeps really well, she loves her milk. It's just feeding and changing diapers at the moment. It's wicked. I'm enjoying it, for sure."
Last September, he and Hadid welcomed their first child together. Though the couple have remained relatively private, opting not to share photos of their daughter's face on social media, Malik described what his girlfriend is like as a new mother, telling the interviewer, "She's good. She's a wicked mom. Obviously, she's really a big help with everything, and she's doing well."
The former One Direction band member also said he didn't "expect to be quite so into" becoming a dad, the transition has been "surprising" and "easy."
"I had time for my relationship and stuff too, but it was still solely about me," he said. "The fact that [Khai] has been so easy to kind of just adjust to has been surprising to me because I just love spending my days with her, hanging out with her, just doing really relaxing chill stuff. Just watching kid shows on TV, on Netflix, learning nursery rhymes, just rolling around with her and just singing to her. It's a really different pace of life, but it's been really easy to adjust to it, for sure. I think that's the most surprising thing."
What's perhaps unsurprising, though, is that he already loves singing to his daughter — "mainly melodies" — and she sometimes "kind of makes sounds back to me."
Sounds like Khai will be a singer in her own right in no time.