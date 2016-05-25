Zayn Malik Wears Two Different Shoes While Hiking in Malibu

Zayn Malik is embracing that L.A. lifestyle. Over the weekend, the former One Direction member went on a hike in Malibu with pals, but he didn't exactly dress for the excursion. Instead, Malik opted for his signature black skinny jeans and a white T-shirt, and while that is fine (if not very breathable), it's his choice of footwear that really made us do a double take.

The "Pillowtalk" singer wore two different pairs of shoes for the outing. Innocent mistake? Or intentional fashion statement? We're not sure, but we are sure that they are definitely not a matching pair. Malik wears one sporty black tennis shoe, very appropriate for said hike, and on the other foot is a black lace-up combat boot. A for effort, Zayn.

AKM-GSI

Regardless of his footwear faux pas, the star looks as sexy as ever as he walks along the trail carrying a gray backpack over his shoulders.

RELATED: Gigi Hadid Wears Her Love for Zayn Malik on Her T-Shirt

Malik was in Los Angeles for the season finale of NBC's The Voice, where he performed his hit singles.