Zayn Malik Launches His Giuseppe Zanotti Shoe Collection and It's Fire

We didn't think it was possible, but Zayn Malik just got even hotter. The former One Directioner-turned-sexy solo artist just launched a men's shoe collection with Giuseppe Zanotti and the pieces have us in awe of his designing talents. (And honestly, we've never been more jealous of Gigi Hadid.)

The Giuseppe for Zayn capsule collection, available in stores late January, features two boot and two sneaker styles, all emblazoned with a "Giuseppe for Zayn" logo plate so you can literally wear your love for him on your feet. Hadid has already beat us to it: Back in October she wore a pair of his black "Zigi" booties and simultaneously proved that this line isn't just for men.

Jun Sato/GC Images

"I really believe style comes from taking chances, being bold, and not being afraid to express yourself," Malik said in a release. "I feel Giuseppe does that with his collections—and I try to do that with my music. So when the idea came up to collaborate, I thought, 'Yes, this would work.'"

Anders Overgaard

The collection features green, brown, and black kicks in rich suede and leather, making them the perfect complement to an athleisure look—or a great gift for the man or woman in your life.

VIDEO: Zayn Malik and Taylor Swift Just Dropped a Suprise Collaboration

According to the brand, the booties range in price from $795 to $1,295. The kicks will be available in select Giuseppe Zanotti Design stores, on giuseppezanottidesign.com, and in department stores (including Saks Fifth Avenue, Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus, and Nordstrom).

Keep scrolling for the original sketches and a full look at the new collection.