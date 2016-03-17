Zayn Malik Drops the New Single "BeFour"—Listen Now

The fourth single off of Zayn Malik's forthcoming solo album is here, and boy is it hot. And Malik, 23, knows it! The former One Direction member dropped his newest single, "BeFour" on Thursday morning, telling his Twitter followers to "set it on fire."

In what seems to be a challenge to his "haters" the ex-boyband member repeats the chorus, "So say what you wanna say, what you want. Shame is you won't say that to my face" in the sultry track, which could very well be his best yet.

RELATED: Listen to Zayn Malik's Hot New Track, "Like I Would"

"BeFour" follows "Like I Would," "Pillowtalk," and "It's You," the first three singles off Malik's first solo album, Mind of Mine, which is scheduled for release on March 25.

Listen to the new track by playing the above video.