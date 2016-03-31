Zayn Malik Delivers Major Street Style Game in This Monochromic Look

There’s only one direction that Zayn Malik is headed in and that’s all the way to the top of our best-dressed list of star Hollywood gents.

On Wednesday in New York, the Mind of Mine singer hit the streets in a totally monochrome look that showcases his departure from teenage-appropriate graphic tees and foray into sophisticated, minimalist sportswear looks. The 23-year-old artist’s standout piece is his army green, military-inspired bomber—a favorite of fashion insiders and girlfriend Gigi Hadid. Malik paired the topper with a matching set of sweats (they’re now a thing, as evidenced not once, but twice, by Rihanna) in a similar green hue. His black-and-white kicks lent the look a clean break while bringing it all together.

Earlier this week, he showcased his love for athletic-inspired fashion by turning to Alexander Wang for a graphic hoodie from the designer’s fall 2016 men’s portfolio.

@Zayn previews a first look at the Men’s #Fall2016 Ready to Wear Collection, wearing the Collaged Hoodie & Perry Sneaker while out in New York. #wangsquad A photo posted by ALEXANDER WANG (@alexanderwangny) on Mar 30, 2016 at 8:37am PDT

