Zayn Malik Delivers Major Street Style Game in This Monochromic Look

Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Images
Jonathan Borge
Mar 31, 2016 @ 6:00 pm

There’s only one direction that Zayn Malik is headed in and that’s all the way to the top of our best-dressed list of star Hollywood gents.

On Wednesday in New York, the Mind of Mine singer hit the streets in a totally monochrome look that showcases his departure from teenage-appropriate graphic tees and foray into sophisticated, minimalist sportswear looks. The 23-year-old artist’s standout piece is his army green, military-inspired bomber—a favorite of fashion insiders and girlfriend Gigi Hadid. Malik paired the topper with a matching set of sweats (they’re now a thing, as evidenced not once, but twice, by Rihanna) in a similar green hue. His black-and-white kicks lent the look a clean break while bringing it all together.

Earlier this week, he showcased his love for athletic-inspired fashion by turning to Alexander Wang for a graphic hoodie from the designer’s fall 2016 men’s portfolio.

Zwoon!

