11 Smokin'-Hot Selfies of Zayn Malik in Honor of His 23rd Birthday

instagram / zayn
Anna Hecht
Jan 12, 2016 @ 6:30 am

Happy birthday to Zayn Malik! Today, the former One Direction member turns 23, marking another turning point in his rollercoaster of a year. In March, 2015, Malik announced his departure from 1D, which came as a major shock to the boy band's loyal army of fans. Good news is, the former boy bander is now embarking on a solo music career all his own, which means we have plenty of new tunes to look forward to from the British cutie. You do you, Zayn! 

Regardless of whether Malik is identifying as a boy-bander or solo artist, we still can't get enough of his bad-boy charm. Luckily for us, it seems the singer isn't straying far from the spotlight anytime soon. He's recently rumored to be dating supermodel Gigi Hadid, and in July, 2015, the singer signed a solo recording contract with RCA Records, signaling that there's music in the works.

RELATED: Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Step Out in the Big Apple

And so, today we celebrate Malik's big day—and his new album, rumored to drop early spring 2016—with a round up of Malik's best selfies to date. Happy birthday Zayn and congrats on your fresh start.

RELATED: Gigi Hadid Shares a Shirtless Photo of Zayn Malik

1 of 11 instagram / zayn

Solemn and Sultry

Why so serious, Zayn?

Advertisement
2 of 11 instagram / zayn

Up Close and Personal

Showing even more of his serious side, Zayn shared this Insta selfie with adoring fans.

3 of 11 instagram / zayn

Sa-mokin'

Malik snapped this (literally) smokin' selfie.

Advertisement
4 of 11 instagram / zayn

Staring Sweetly into Our Souls

And, we've got no problem with it.

Advertisement
5 of 11 instagram / zayn

Rough Around the Edges

Just the right amount of scruff and bedhead for a swoon-worthy look.

Advertisement
6 of 11 instagram / zayn

Tats Galore

No complaints here when it comes to Malik's tatted-up torso. 

 

Advertisement
7 of 11 instagram / zayn

Chill Time

A little rest and relaxation was in order for the oh-so-adorable singer.

Advertisement
8 of 11 instagram / zayn

Stop and Selfie

Taking a moment to snap yet another smokin' situation.

Advertisement
9 of 11 instagram / zayn

How Mysterious

The singer keeps fans guessing with this sultry selfie. 

Advertisement
10 of 11 instagram / zayn

Stylish Shades

Talk about swag, the singer pulled out all the stops for this selfie. 

Advertisement
11 of 11 instagram / zayn

Beanie Boy

Happy birthday to the now-23-year-old on his big day. Congrats, Zayn! 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!