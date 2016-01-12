11 Smokin'-Hot Selfies of Zayn Malik in Honor of His 23rd Birthday

Happy birthday to Zayn Malik! Today, the former One Direction member turns 23, marking another turning point in his rollercoaster of a year. In March, 2015, Malik announced his departure from 1D, which came as a major shock to the boy band's loyal army of fans. Good news is, the former boy bander is now embarking on a solo music career all his own, which means we have plenty of new tunes to look forward to from the British cutie. You do you, Zayn!

Regardless of whether Malik is identifying as a boy-bander or solo artist, we still can't get enough of his bad-boy charm. Luckily for us, it seems the singer isn't straying far from the spotlight anytime soon. He's recently rumored to be dating supermodel Gigi Hadid, and in July, 2015, the singer signed a solo recording contract with RCA Records, signaling that there's music in the works.

And so, today we celebrate Malik's big day—and his new album, rumored to drop early spring 2016—with a round up of Malik's best selfies to date. Happy birthday Zayn and congrats on your fresh start.

