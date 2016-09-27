whitelogo
Celebrity
See All the Stars Celebrating #VoterRegistrationDay Here
Sep 27, 2016 @ 4:00 pm
Videos
Watch Chris Pine Dance and Play Flip Cup While in an Inflatable Suit
Jul 19, 2016 @ 9:00 am
Videos
Lip Sync Battle
: Zoë Saldana and Zachary Quinto Bring in Cindy Crawford and TLC for Epic Performances
Jun 10, 2016 @ 9:00 am
Most Recent
TV Shows
Watch a Preview of Zoë Saldana Competing Against Zachary Quinto in
Star Trek
-Themed
Lip Sync Battle
Jun 08, 2016 @ 10:30 am
TV Shows
Zachary Quinto Channels Missy Elliott and Gets His Freak on for
Lip Sync Battle
Jun 06, 2016 @ 9:00 am
Celebrity
9 Inspiring Celebrity Quotes to Honor Pride Month
Jun 02, 2016 @ 3:45 pm
Videos
Watch the First Action-Packed Trailer for
Star Trek Beyond
Dec 14, 2015 @ 3:45 pm
Most Recent
Celebrity
Kiernan Shipka and Friends Kick Off Annual Guggenheim Gala with a Dior-Hosted Pre-Party
Nov 05, 2015 @ 1:45 pm
Celebrity
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Have Date Night While Receiving Impactful Award
Oct 26, 2015 @ 2:15 pm
Videos
Watch: Zachary Quinto on the Set of Our "Man of Style" Shoot
Jul 21, 2015 @ 5:45 am
