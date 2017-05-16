Every Time Zac Efron Made You Question Whether We're Meant to Be Monogamous

Oh, Zac Efron, you beautiful, beautiful human. First, you muscled your way into our hearts with those big blue eyes and that sly little smile. Who didn’t have a High School Musical-sized crush on Troy Bolton?

But then you grew up, and damn did you get hot. Those biceps should have their own zip code, they’re so big. And don’t even get me started on those abs.

Efron got in ridiculous shape for Baywatch (you would, too, if you were trying to keep up with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson), which means that his abdominal muscles look like they were spray-painted onto his body.

How, might you ask, did he manage to get so cut? Aside from “The Rock”-level workouts, Efron ate “absolutely zero carbs and sugar” to get in the best shape of his life. The actor ate only organic grass-fed/free-range protein and organic leafy greens to carve out those killer abs.

Thank you, Zac, for your dedication to the craft, because it makes looking at these shirtless photos even more fun. In honor of Baywatch’s upcoming release, keep scrolling for 13 times he made us question whether humans are even meant to be monogamous.

When he got in Baywatch shape.

And his abs were so cut, they looked fake.

When he looked like Tarzan IRL.

And you wished this "special delivery" for The Rock was for you instead.

When he flashed his bicep and it was almost NSFW.

And he made arm day look like a piece of cake.

When he insisted on getting camera-ready while shirtless.

When he introduced his hot brother to the world and you realized two Efrons are better than one.

Even better? A whole clan of Efron friends.

When he looked this good after dunking his head underwater.

And even made us think twice about the low-hanging shorts thing.

And then he totally "fangirled" over Simone Biles.

And made you think, maybe humans aren't meant to be monogamous after all.

