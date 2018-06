YSL: His Legacy Lives On

4 of 9 Reuters/Philippe Wojazer/Landov

Yves Saint Laurent and Catherine Deneuve

Saint Laurent had a decades long friendship with French actress Catherine Deneuve whom he considered a muse. "Saint Laurent designs for women with a double life," Deneuve once said. "His clothes for daywear help women to enter a world full of strangers. They enable her to go wherever she wants without arousing unwelcome attention, thanks to their somehow masculine quality. However, for the evening, when she may choose her company, he makes her seductive." Appropriately, Saint Laurent designed the costumes for Deneuve's classic film Belle de Jour in which she plays a wealthy housewife who is secretly a prostitute.