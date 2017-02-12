Kylie's Hair Like You've Never Seen It!

We already know what's going to be this spring's hottest hair trend thanks to Kylie Jenner. The beauty mogul and reality star showed up at Alexander Wang's Spring 2017 show at New York Fashion Week to support big sis Kendall, rocking a new 'do that will soon be the go to trend for curly to wavy haired ladies the world over. Her normally long raven colored locks were shorn into a wavy shag complete with bangs. She styled her hair to look wet, adding an editorial touch to the trendy look.

VIDEO: Kendall and Kylie's Cutest Sister Moments

And although it isn't yet clear whether this new hair look is one of Jenner's many wigs or her own hair, we can definitely say that it's working. The reveal came conveniently right after Kendall debuted her new short bob—never to be outdone, Kylie one-upped her with her own crop.

kyliejenner / Instagram

kyliejenner / Instagram

RELATED: Kylie's Runway to Date Night Style Transformation

The 19-year-old wore an outfit by Wang that included a black crop top with sheer panels as well as black, sheer-paneled leggings with sheer panels near the ankles and a multi colored plaid jacket. The social media maven posted pictures of her hair and outfit to Instagram as per usual, including a silly pic with a cartoon mouth over her own plumped up lips. She tagged the photo of her outfit, "@alexanderwangny".