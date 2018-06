1 of 10

Your All-Time InStyle Favorites

We wanted to know your favorite InStyle moments from the past decade and a half, and you cast more than 40,000 votes in 10 categories of competition-and the winners are...



Favorite Cover

Catherine Zeta-Jones, July 2007

You loved the recent covers of Heidi Klum and Halle Berry (they tied for second place), but Zeta-Jones, wearing an Hermes dress, Me & Ro earrings, and a Stephen Dweck necklace, aced it.