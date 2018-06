Young Hollywood Hotties

4 of 10 Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Daniel Radcliffe

Nineteen-year-old Daniel Radcliffe was just 12 when Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone made him a household name, but with five Potter films now under his belt, he's proving to be more than just the most famous wizard in the world. This year, Radcliffe took on the male lead in Equus-a complete departure from anything Harry Potter related. Radcliffe was cast as a the dark character of Alan Strange in the Broadway show, who is put under psychiatric surveillance when he blinds six horses. It called for a 10-minute all-nude scene, received positive reviews from critics and left fans eager to see what Radcliffe will take on (or off!) after the seventh and final Potter film wraps.



WHAT'S NEXT

While the cast has already started shooting the last film, the penultimate Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince hits theatres July 17th.