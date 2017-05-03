These Under-21 Celebrity Homeowners Are Living the Dream

Isabel Jones
May 03, 2017 @ 5:00 pm

Most late teens and early twenty-somethings dream of renting a spacious and affordable studio apartment or landing a job that will forgive their student loans. For Hollywood’s youth, this isn’t the case—not even close.

Teen stars have been inspiring jealousy in us regular folk FOREVER. (I don’t care what you say, I’m never not going to want to be Lindsay Lohan.) Fame, good looks, enviable style, and independent wealth—what could be better? I mean, happiness, of course, but money is a good place to start.

These young, successful household names should be incredibly proud, they’ve already amassed more wealth than most people do in a lifetime. And with it, they’ve started amazing real estate portfolios.

Scroll down to see which under-21 celebrities are proud homeowners.

Zendaya

At just 20-years old, the former Disney Channel star has quite the résumé. With fame, talent, and incredible red carpet style, Zendaya’s on top of her game. Last March, the Shake It Up! alum celebrated her success with a milestone purchase—her own Los Angeles home! Zendaya snagged her 4,155-square-foot mansion for $1.4 million in the L.A. suburb of Northridge. With five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a gorgeous pool and patio, the young star is seriously living large. See more photos of Zendaya’s Northridge home here.

Chloë Grace Moretz

Not only is Moretz talented and socially aware, she’s also ultra-successful! At just 19-years-old, the If I Stay actress hit the market with style, purchasing a $3.4 million Spanish estate in Studio City, Calif. last year. The 5,592-square-foot palace boasts a home gym, five-bedrooms and six-bathrooms, a pool and spa, and dual walk-in closets. Not bad for a starter home! See more photos of Moretz’s impressive pad here.

Kylie Jenner

At 19-years-old, Jenner is a bona fide real estate mogul. The Lip Kit founder began building her portfolio at just 17 when she bought a $2.7 million mansion in Calabasas, Calif. Since then, she's moved on up—her latest investment cost the social media star a whopping $12 million (it has 11 BATHROOMS).  See more photos of the teen’s 13,200-square-foot home here.

Bella Thorne

Zendaya isn’t the only Shake It Up! alum enjoying the benefits of fame. Actress and social media star Bella Thorne, 19, got into the holiday season last December and gifted herself a $2 million home in a suburb of Sherman Oaks, Calif. The San Fernando Valley property boasts a generous 4,500 square feet, six bedrooms and six bathrooms, a pool and spa, a barbecue bar, and a wine room (for when she’s over 21, of course). See more photos of the Disney Channel star’s stunning property here.

