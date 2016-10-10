16 Young Celebrities Who Are First-Time Voters This Election Day

Turning 18 is a big freaking deal—especially if you're part of the young Hollywood crowd. Kylie Jenner was gifted a $320,000 Ferrari for the milestone birthday, while Hailee Steinfeld celebrated her legality by partying with Sarah Hyland and members of Fifth Harmony. But lavish gifts and star-studded gatherings aside, the age is important legally because it means you're eligible to vote. Ahead of Election Day—that's Tuesday, Nov. 8, folks—we rounded up 17 celebs who will be voting for the first time this year (at least we hope).

To check your voter registration status, click here—and fill out the information below if you haven't already.

While you're at it, tell your friends, too.

BELLA HADID, 20

GIGI HADID, 21

ZENDAYA, 20

KENDALL JENNER, 20

KYLIE JENNER, 19

Chloë Grace Moretz, 19

ARIEL WINTER, 18

ELLE FANNING, 18

HAILEE STEINFELD, 19

OLIVIA HOLT, 19

BELLA THORNE, 19

Hailey Baldwin, 19

PEYTON LIST, 18

TAVI GEVINSON, 20

SERAYAH, 21

ABIGAIL BRESLIN, 20

