You Need to See Chord Overstreet's Incredible Abs to Believe Them

We never knew #ToplessTuesday was a thing until now, but we're very thankful Chord Overstreet has made it one. Seriously, who knew this is what the Glee star was hiding beneath his shirt?

Just when we were recovering from Zac Efron's incredibly buff appearance on the Baywatch set, Overstreet has gone and revealed his impressively taut and toned abs.

Here's a pic for #ToplessTuesdays. And yes I'm wearing my @theellenshow underwear. Lol A photo posted by Chord Overstreet (@chordover) on Mar 15, 2016 at 3:12pm PDT

"Here's a pic for #ToplessTuesdays. And yes I'm wearing my @theellenshow underwear. Lol," the actor wrote alongside the shirtless selfie on Instagram. We bet Ellen Degeneres is delighted to be part of the shot, with her show's boxers peeking out above the actor's skinny jeans.

Before you get excited though—remember, Overstreet is taken and very happy with actress girlfriend, Brooke Butler, who he described as "The most beautiful girl in the world" in a recent Instagram. What a lucky lady!