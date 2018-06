You Asked, Sandra Answered

3 of 8 Jenny Gage and Tom Betterton

Any advice for a girl who feels ugly?

Elizabeth D., N.Y.C.

Welcome to my broken nose! amp#91;Her sister accidentally broke it while lifting a garage door when they were younger.amp#93; …I was rejected in school because I didn't look like the big-breasted, beautiful girls. I was awkward and sad. My mother always said, "Be original!" but I didn't understand until I changed to be like everyone else. Once I fit in, I was like, What have I done? I realized that my friends before were much cooler, with a great sense of humor and a way of looking at the world that was more fun. But if I hadn't gone through that, I wouldn't have been driven to make my oddities cool. It's what made me have a sense of humor and thick skin. It's like in All About Steve-I'm making fun of everything people have judged me for and put it into one character.

All About Steve, Bullock's new movie, opens March 6th.