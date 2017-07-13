Let Yara Shahidi and Rowan Blanchard Show You How to Wear Head-to-Toe Chanel

Can you count a number of times you’ve entered a party prepared to say, “It’s Chanel,” each time someone inquires about an item of clothing on your body? It’s quite the privilege—and one that Yara Shahidi and Rowan Blanchard were honored with Wednesday night inside Santa Monica’s Capo Restaurant.

Because she’s cool and because she makes anything look like a million bucks, Shahidi made our best-dressed list in a white blouse with washed blue jeans next to Blanchard, who kept it youthful in a “Gabrielle Chanel” tee with high-waist tweed navy trousers, 18K white gold and diamond earrings, the Boy.Friend watch in steel and a gold chain-strap Gabrielle bag. All Chanel, baby.

“I really love that the pants are really wide because it’s really comfortable. Then I really like the boots,” Blanchard told InStyle of her look, explaining that she never wore Chanel growing up, but always admired the shows online. But who inspired her makeup?

None other than Lucia Pica, Chanel’s global creative makeup and color designer, the evening’s honoree, and the women behind the brand’s new Travel Diary Makeup Collection, which the stars were on hand to celebrate. Blanchard, in particular, loved her colorful eye, created by makeup artist Amy Strozzi. “It looks like it’s finger-painted on, so my makeup artist and I wanted to do something that looked like a painting,” she said.

Inside the dinner, Pica told us she felt “spoiled,” explaining that creating the collection with Chanel, from start to finish, has been personal and emotional. Her biggest makeup tip for all women? “Definitely a red lip. Then put a little bit of blush. Always a little bit of blush on the cheeks,” she said.

Model Amber Valletta was just as excited to support Chanel. “Chanel to me is classic and effortless, and it’s always cool.” Cool indeed. She also shared advice for girls everywhere: “just being kind to yourself, because you’ll be kind to other people.”

Scroll down to see all the stars celebrating Chanel’s Travel Diary Makeup Collection.

—With reporting by Brianna King