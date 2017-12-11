These "Wreath Witherspoons" Are Your Dose of Holiday Cheer for the Day

Back in 2014, Mindy Kaling gave us what is perhaps her greatest gift to pop culture—which is saying a lot, this is Kelly Kapoor we’re talking about!
Once upon a holiday episode of The Mindy Project, Kaling introduced the most American Christmas tradition of them all: the Wreath Witherspoon—which is exactly as it sounds: a wreath comprised of photos of southern sweetheart and Academy Award-winning actress Reese Witherspoon.
Luckily, society (and Reese herself!) quickly adopted the clever craft, and three years later it’s something of social media standby.
Without further ado, here are the best Wreath Witherspoons on the Internet today:
Some have taken it a step further yet, creating Judy Garlands, Chris-mas trees, and Awreatha Franklins:
What’s next? A Menorah Ephron? Dreidel de Matteo? (These are pretty good ideas, guys—take note.)
Season’s greetings, everyone! May you have a Vanna White Christmas and a happy Michelle Kwanzaa (OK, admittedly I took it too far).