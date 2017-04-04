These Are the Most Beautiful Women in the World, According to a New Poll

The world voted on 2017’s Most Beautiful Women, and the Beyhive will certainly agree with the results of this Buzznet poll. While pregnant with twins, Beyoncé was voted the number one most beautiful woman in the world, and it’s easy to see why: This mom-to-be is glowing.

Coming in at second place is Baywatch star Priyanka Chopra, and even she had to agree with the ranking. “Thank you @BUZZNET and all who voted,” she wrote on Twitter. “@Beyonce is my number 1 too!!” Girl power, FTW.

Keep scrolling to see the top five, and watch this video for the full ranking of this year’s fan-voted most beautiful women. We’ll just say, Christian Gray would certainly have some (angry) thoughts on where Dakota Johnson sits on the list.

VIDEO: The Most Beautiful Women in the World