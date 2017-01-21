The Women's March in Photos

According to the L.A.Times, early estimates indicate that as many as half a million people have shown up today to take part in the Women's March. And that's in D.C. alone. Worldwide, women, men, and children are marching in solidarity for women's rights, regardless of race, ethnicity, religion, or sexual orientation.

Their march and their message is historic, and below, some of the most powerful images from the day.