The Women's March in Photos

Sait Serkan Gurbuz/AP Images
InStyle Staff
Jan 21, 2017 @ 5:30 pm

According to the L.A.Times, early estimates indicate that as many as half a million people have shown up today to take part in the Women's March. And that's in D.C. alone. Worldwide, women, men, and children are marching in solidarity for women's rights, regardless of race, ethnicity, religion, or sexual orientation.

Their march and their message is historic, and below, some of the most powerful images from the day.

1 of 12 John Minchillo/AP Images

2 of 12 Arthur Mola/AP Images

3 of 12 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

4 of 12 Arthur Mola/AP Images

5 of 12 Arthur Mola/AP Images

6 of 12 Jerod Harris/Getty

7 of 12 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

8 of 12 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

9 of 12 Andrew Toth/WireImage

10 of 12 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

11 of 12 Bloomberg/Getty

12 of 12 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

