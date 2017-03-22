Even the Most Powerful Women Had Awkward High School Photos—See for Yourself

Courtesy Classmates
Jane Asher
Mar 22, 2017 @ 4:00 pm

These inspiring women were once just average girls, going to school, studying hard, and hoping to make a difference in the world one day. Little did they know at the time of taking these photos what powerhouses they'd grow up to be, and how they'd inspire millions of young girls to reach for their own dreams.

In honor of Women's History Month, Classmates, has dug up old high school photos powerful women like Oprah Winfrey, Melinda Gates, Hillary Clinton, and Michelle Obama to see what they looked like before they made it big. And spoiler alert: They looked just like regular young women!

From sports and the arts, to tech and science, politics and business, these women have made huge strides in their careers, opening up paths for future generations of girls to walk in, and setting an important precedent that with hard work and dedication, girls can be whatever they aspire to be, that gender is not a limitation.

VIDEO: Do This Before You Accept Your New Job Offer

Scroll down below to take a look at the amazing throwback photos, and get inspired to learn more about them during Women's History Month.

1 of 14 Courtesy Classmates

Hillary Clinton

First female presidential nominee of a major party.

Advertisement
2 of 14 Courtesy Classmates

Natalie Coughlin

American competition swimmer and twelve-time Olympic medalist.

3 of 14 Courtesy Classmates

Mildred Dresselhaus

First woman to win the US National Medal of Science in Engineering.

Advertisement
4 of 14 Courtesy Classmates

Dominique Dawes

First female African-American gymnast to win an individual medal at the Olympics.

Advertisement
5 of 14 Courtesy Classmates

Sally Ride

The first woman to explore outer space. 

Advertisement
6 of 14 Courtesy Classmates

Sara Blakely

Founder of Spanx, first self-made, female billionaire to sign the Giving Pledge, promising to give at least half her wealth to charity.

Advertisement
7 of 14 Courtesy Classmates

Oprah Winfrey

First female African-American billionaire.

Advertisement
8 of 14 Courtesy Classmates

Joan Benoit

The first-ever women's Olympic marathon champion.

Advertisement
9 of 14 Courtesy Classmates

Dr. Mae Jemison

First female African-American astronaut.

Advertisement
10 of 14 Courtesy Classmates

Kathryn Bigelow

First woman to win the Academy Award for Best Director.

Advertisement
11 of 14 Courtesy Classmates

MaryLou Retton

First American to win an Olympic gold medal in gymnastics.

Advertisement
12 of 14 Courtesy Classmates

Mary Claire King

Human rights activist and geneticist who discovered the "breast cancer gene."

Advertisement
13 of 14 Courtesy Classmates

Melinda Gates

Philanthropist and co-founder of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Advertisement
14 of 14 Courtesy Classmates

Michelle Obama

First African-American First Lady of the United States. 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!