Happy National Women's Equality Day: See What InStyle Cover Girls Have to Say About Women's Rights

Today we are celebrating National Women’s Equality Day, on the 95th anniversary of women gaining the right to vote in the U.S., and commemorating the progress women have made when it comes to equal rights. However, the holiday does not simply serve as a mile marker—it's also a reminder and a source of encouragement as we continue to work toward genuine gender equality.

Thankfully, many inspiring women have graced InStyle’s cover this year with empowering advice and powerful stories to share when it comes to their own experiences with gender issues. From the ever-hilarious comedienne Mindy Kaling’s take on being a total #girlboss, to Zoë Saldana’s fresh perspective on traditional marriage norms and Reese Witherspoon’s opinion on inadequate female representation in Congress, these high-profile females have no shame in telling it like it is, which is—in one word—refreshing.

We visited our cover story archives in order to share memorable quotes from some our favorite stars. Enjoy and happy Women’s Equality Day!