Happy National Women's Equality Day: See What InStyle Cover Girls Have to Say About Women's Rights

Jan Welters
Anna Hecht
Aug 26, 2015 @ 11:45 am

Today we are celebrating National Women’s Equality Day, on the 95th anniversary of women gaining the right to vote in the U.S., and commemorating the progress women have made when it comes to equal rights. However, the holiday does not simply serve as a mile marker—it's also a reminder and a source of encouragement as we continue to work toward genuine gender equality.

Thankfully, many inspiring women have graced InStyle’s cover this year with empowering advice and powerful stories to share when it comes to their own experiences with gender issues. From the ever-hilarious comedienne Mindy Kaling’s take on being a total #girlboss, to Zoë Saldana’s fresh perspective on traditional marriage norms and Reese Witherspoon’s opinion on inadequate female representation in Congress, these high-profile females have no shame in telling it like it is, which is—in one word—refreshing.

We visited our cover story archives in order to share memorable quotes from some our favorite stars. Enjoy and happy Women’s Equality Day!

1 of 7 Giampaolo Sgura

Jessica Chastain, January 2015

“As an audience member I go to the movies a lot and I want to see women portrayed like the ones I know—women who are really intelligent and strong and vulnerable. I'm not interested in playing a stereotype.” —Jessica Chastain on her frustrations about the types of acting roles women in Hollywood are offered

2 of 7 Michelangelo Di Battista

Jennifer Aniston, February 2015

“I’ve got bigger balls than all three of those boys in that film combined.” —Jennifer Aniston jokes about her Horrible Bosses 2 character’s in-your-face sexual tendencies

3 of 7 Jan Welters

Kerry Washington, March 2015

“Women use this “guilt” word a lot, but I’m not sure how I feel about it. I know why it’s the word that keeps coming up, but I can’t co-sign on it yet. There has got to be a better way. You can’t be all things to all people all the time. You have to experience your humanity, you have to know you are a limited vessel, and you can only do so much.” —Kerry Washington on life as a working mom

4 of 7 Giampaolo Sgura

Kate Winslet, April 2015

“I can honestly say, now more than ever, that I really do love the fact that I’m curvy. I’ve got boobs and a bum and a man who loves me. When you go through the sort of scrutiny that I have, you have to choose a means of dealing with that level of judgment. My way has always been to take a good look at how my career is going. The way I see it, I have an incredibly fulfilling rewarding career that has nothing to do with the size of my arse.” —Kate Winslet on how she maintains positive body image in Hollywood

5 of 7 Giampaolo Sgura

Reese Witherspoon, May 2015

“I haven’t yet, but I still have a lot of life to live, so I can’t rule it out. I do believe that if you want to see change in the world, you have to be responsible for it. As women, we need to put our hat in the ring in government. Women represent 51 percent of the population, but only 19.4 percent in Congress. That’s the reason women’s health care isn’t a major priority and why we don’t have universal pre-K nationwide. Women are natural-born problem solvers.” —Reese Witherspoon on whether she ever considers pursuing politics

6 of 7 Paul Maffi

Zoë Saldana, July 2015 

“I tried to talk him out of it. I told him, ‘If you use my name, you’re going to be emasculated by your community of artists, by your Latin community of men, by the world.’ But, Marco looks up at me and says [she puts on a cute Italian accent], ‘Ah, Zoë, I don’t give a sheet.’” —Zoë Saldana on her husband, Italian artist Marco Perego, taking her name in marriage

7 of 7 Giampaolo Sgura

Eva Longoria, August 2015

“It’s a lot of fun. Everyone goes, ‘Oh, she is an actor turned director,’ and I’m like, ‘No, I was always a director and a producer who happened to be an actor.’ I am a control freak.” —Eva Longoria on how being the boss on set is a natural fit for her

