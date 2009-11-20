Winter Wonderland Sponsored by Godiva Liqueur

The nights are longer and we linger in the warm indoors, so now is the perfect time to draw friends together for a sparkling Winter Wonderland party. Send invites with a pinch of tiny paper snowflakes or iridescent glitter inside that will scatter when the card is opened for a just a hint of the fun to come.
Luminous metallic decorations suggest the delight and excitement of the holidays, and the joy of celebrating time together - the perfect gift. Use a rich color combination like blue or red and silver, or green and gold. Spray paint delicate branches with glitter and arrange them in tall vases for striking centerpieces.
Serve a buffet with classic seasonal foods that are festive and luxurious, like puff pastry filled with seafood salad,baked brie with fruit, a perfect roast ham, roasted vegetables, bread pudding and candied nuts.
Complement your wintry theme with a creamy drink that's perfect over ice. Godiva White Chocolate Liqueur has the delicate flavors of white chocolate and Madagascar Vanilla, with a soft, lush finish that reflects the warmth and joy of the season.
