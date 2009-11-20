Winter Wonderland Sponsored by Godiva Liqueur

An Enchanting Evening
An Enchanting Evening
The nights are longer and we linger in the warm indoors, so now is the perfect time to draw friends together for a sparkling Winter Wonderland party. Send invites with a pinch of tiny paper snowflakes or iridescent glitter inside that will scatter when the card is opened for a just a hint of the fun to come.

Wintry Sparkle
Wintry Sparkle
Luminous metallic decorations suggest the delight and excitement of the holidays, and the joy of celebrating time together - the perfect gift. Use a rich color combination like blue or red and silver, or green and gold. Spray paint delicate branches with glitter and arrange them in tall vases for striking centerpieces.

A Lavish Buffet
A Lavish Buffet
Serve a buffet with classic seasonal foods that are festive and luxurious, like puff pastry filled with seafood salad,baked brie with fruit, a perfect roast ham, roasted vegetables, bread pudding and candied nuts.

Simply Delicious Drinks
Simply Delicious Drinks
Complement your wintry theme with a creamy drink that's perfect over ice. Godiva White Chocolate Liqueur has the delicate flavors of white chocolate and Madagascar Vanilla, with a soft, lush finish that reflects the warmth and joy of the season.

"Please Indulge Responsibly"
"Godiva® Liqueurs. 15% Alc/Vol. ©2009 Godiva Liqueur Co., Norwalk, CT."
Fun and Favors
Fun and Favors
Gift your friends with a memento of your party as they depart - a crystal bottle stopper, snowflake tree ornament, sparkly candle, gingerbread cookies, a snow globe, or icy mints.

