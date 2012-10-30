whitelogo
whitelogo
Winter Kate
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Celebrity
Winter Kate
TV Shows
The New Normal Halloween Episode Guest Stars Nicole Richie
Oct 30, 2012 @ 10:14 am
Fashion
Which Look Did You Like Best This Week?
Apr 06, 2012 @ 4:00 pm
Nicole Richie: 'I Actually Don't Know How to Put on Makeup'
Jan 06, 2012 @ 10:15 am
Most Recent
Celebrity
Nicole Richie's New Winter Kate Collection
Jan 04, 2012 @ 11:20 am
Beauty
Nicole Richie Turns 30 Today: See Her Transformation!
Sep 21, 2011 @ 12:10 pm
Nicole Richie's New Sunglasses, Nicki Minaj Wears Christian Siriano and More!
Feb 01, 2011 @ 1:19 pm
Movies
Behind-the-Scenes With Nicole Richie, Lady Gaga's New Song and More!
Jan 21, 2011 @ 1:49 pm
Most Recent
Nicole Richie Dishes on Spring Collections: "Very Lolita-esque!"
Sep 08, 2010 @ 1:17 pm
Earth Day
Nicole Richie's Family Goes Green
Apr 22, 2010 @ 11:55 am
Celebrity
First Look: Nicole Richie's Fall Collection For Winter Kate
Apr 02, 2010 @ 6:30 pm
Celebrity
Peek Inside Nicole Richie's Closet
Mar 02, 2010 @ 7:45 am
Loading more content
LOAD MORE
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!