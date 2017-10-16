19 Winona Ryder Gifs to Live By

ICYMI, your favorite late 1980s/early 1990s indie-goth queen found new fame as Joyce Byers on Netflix’s sci-fi thriller series Stranger Things last year. Winona Ryder plays the mother of Will Byers, who’s hell-bent on finding her son after he goes missing and very strange things begin to happen (cue the Christmas lights).

We love her role because Ryder channels the same “I don’t care what you think of me” attitude that made her a star. She’s often played the offbeat character, the one who’s strong, independent, and a little bit “strange and unusual,” but she’s okay with that—and we prefer her that way.

So we went back through some of Ryder's most memorable badass performances, from her role as May Welland in The Age of Innocence (for which she won a Golden Globe) to the infamous Veronica in Heathers. And we’ve rounded up some of her best moments-turned-gifs for a collection of Ryder mantras to live by.

As we not-so-patiently await Stranger Things season two (airing Oct. 27), scroll through these gifs to reacquaint yourself with the Golden Globe winning actress in the roles that made her The Winona Ryder we know and love today.

1. When You Need To Celebrate

This is how you celebrate a Screen Actors Guild Award for your comeback role.

2. Channeling Pizza Ryder

The Internet is funny sometimes. Kudos to whoever decided to turn Ryder's confused expression into a pizza quest.

3. Confused By Math Ryder

Let's set the scene: You're sitting at the table surrounded by your best girlfriends after brunch. Then the check comes and you have to figure out how to divide totals, tax, and tip between seven people. Feels a little something like this, doesn't it?

4. When You're A Proud Oddball

Embrace the strange, ladies.

5. When It's Survival of the Wittiest

A comment that could only lead to a Veronica/Ryder response like this:

6. Feeling Dark

Sometimes you just feel like curling up in bed and letting the world rotate without you for a day or two.

7. Feeling the Beat

Other days you can't help but dance! Who has time for a micro range of emotions?

8. When Laughing Like a Lady

She is though.

9. When Honesty Is Key

When your friend asks, "How do I look?" a good friend will say "great!" But a best friend will tell it like it is.

10. Leaving Men in the Dust

Preach, girl.

11. Hanging Out As A Dynamic Duo

Jamming out with your best friend while going for a drive is always a good idea.

12. When Life's Got You Down

When life hits you in the head with croquet balls, shake it off.

13. Feeling Clever

Ever feel like the only one in the room who gets the picture?

14. Sass-o-Meter On High

Sarcasm at its finest.

15. When You Can't Keep Your Feet on the Ground

Dance like you just don't care.

16. Dealing with the Haters

There's that wit shining in again.

17. Time to Sigh

Sometimes words just don't cut it.

18. When People Don't Get It

"So what" is right.

19. When You're Cruisin' on Your Own

Poppin' bubble gum like you just don't care.