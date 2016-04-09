Why This Season of The Real Housewives of New York Will Surprise You

On The Real Housewives of New York, there’s rarely a drama-free moment. And according to one of the show's stars, Dorinda Medley, season eight will be no exception.

"I think everyone is going to be shocked at how our relationships are challenged—especially my friendship with Ramona [Singer],” Medley told InStyle while co-hosting the season premiere party with co-star Jules Wainstein on Wednesday night in New York City. "It was quite difficult to go through, though."

Jerritt Clark/WireImage

Despite the drama, Singer turned up to celebrate yet another season of the Bravo series. She was joined by fellow New York Housewives Sonja Morgan and Luann de Lesseps—and even The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice popped across the Hudson River to show her support.

While there were plenty of Housewives packed into one room, all eyes were on the evening’s co-hosts: Medley, who’s been on the show for two seasons, and Wainstein, the newest addition to the cast. When the hosts took a break from posing for photos, Medley told InStyle that she was actually the one who brought Wainstein on board. “I really wanted Jules to come on the show,” said Medley. "She’s a hardcore New Yorker and willing to put it out there, so [I thought] why not give it a go?”

True—there’s likely to be some strife along the way. But all’s well that ends well—and it usually does for the New York housewives. As Bravo host Andy Cohen discussed that same evening on Watch What Happens Live, the cast are actually friends and there is still lots of support in this girl gang, despite all the drama.

The Real Housewives of New York airs on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.