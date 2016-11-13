Happy Birthday, Whoopi Goldberg: See the EGOT Winner's Life in Photos

Actress, comedian, talk show host, Broadway star, and all-around awesome human being, Whoopi Goldberg turns 61 years old today, and to commemorate the momentous occasion, we're taking a look back at her impressive EGOT life in photos.

What's an EGOT, you ask? When an actor or entertainer manages to win an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony, they are inducted into the (unofficial) EGOT club, which today includes just 12 entertainers (among them are Audrey Hepburn, actor-director Mel Brooks, and composer Richard Rogers).

Goldberg's first win came in 1985, a best comedy album Grammy Award for Whoopi Goldberg – Original Broadway Show Recording. She then made her her mark on Hollywood the same year in the moving film The Color Purple, starring alongside Oprah Winfrey and Danny Glover as Celie Johnson, a young African-American woman growing up in the South. The movie premiered to critical success and the rising actress won a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama.

She went on to star in 1990's Ghost, for which she won an Oscar in the best supporting actress category. In 2002 she won an outstanding special class program Daytime Emmy for hosting Beyond Tara: The Extraordinary Life of Hattie McDaniel, an AMC special.

That same year Goldberg won her Tony Award, the final piece of the EGOT puzzle, as a producer of the Broadway musical Thoroughly Modern Millie, which won best musical in 2002.

Happy birthday to the extremely talented entertainer! Take a look at her best on and off screen moments from over the years below.