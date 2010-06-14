whitelogo
whitelogo
"Who Was Your Childhood Inspiration?"
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Celebrity
"Who Was Your Childhood Inspiration?"
InStyle.com
Jun 14, 2010 @ 10:49 am
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner
"My high school drama teacher, Gerry Speca. He was very helpful in steering me along." -Ben Affleck
"Nina Denton, who was my ballet teacher in Charleston, W. Va. She treated us as if we were dancing for the New York City Ballet and demanded that kind of discipline and rigor." -Jennifer Garner
Peter Wintersteller
Rashida Jones
"Oprah. She's had an impact on people she doesn't even know."
Peter Wintersteller
Conan O'Brien
"Mr. Green Jeans on
Captain Kangaroo
. I thought he had the greatest job in the world."
Peter Wintersteller
Zoe Saldana
"The books of Gabriel García Márquez. His patient, beautiful narratives always inspired me to read a good story and escape!"
Peter Wintersteller
Regina King
"Sally Field. She moved me in
Sybil
and
Norma Rae
and made me want to be an actress."
Peter Wintersteller
1
of
6
Advertisement
1 of 5
Peter Wintersteller
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner
"My high school drama teacher, Gerry Speca. He was very helpful in steering me along." -Ben Affleck
"Nina Denton, who was my ballet teacher in Charleston, W. Va. She treated us as if we were dancing for the New York City Ballet and demanded that kind of discipline and rigor." -Jennifer Garner
Advertisement
2 of 5
Peter Wintersteller
Rashida Jones
"Oprah. She's had an impact on people she doesn't even know."
3 of 5
Peter Wintersteller
Conan O'Brien
"Mr. Green Jeans on
Captain Kangaroo
. I thought he had the greatest job in the world."
Advertisement
4 of 5
Peter Wintersteller
Zoe Saldana
"The books of Gabriel García Márquez. His patient, beautiful narratives always inspired me to read a good story and escape!"
Advertisement
5 of 5
Peter Wintersteller
Regina King
"Sally Field. She moved me in
Sybil
and
Norma Rae
and made me want to be an actress."
You May Like
Read More
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!