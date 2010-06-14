"Who Was Your Childhood Inspiration?"

Jun 14, 2010 @ 10:49 am
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner
"My high school drama teacher, Gerry Speca. He was very helpful in steering me along." -Ben Affleck

"Nina Denton, who was my ballet teacher in Charleston, W. Va. She treated us as if we were dancing for the New York City Ballet and demanded that kind of discipline and rigor." -Jennifer Garner
Rashida Jones
Rashida Jones
"Oprah. She's had an impact on people she doesn't even know."
Conan O'Brien
Conan O'Brien
"Mr. Green Jeans on Captain Kangaroo. I thought he had the greatest job in the world."
Zoe Saldana
Zoe Saldana
"The books of Gabriel García Márquez. His patient, beautiful narratives always inspired me to read a good story and escape!"
Regina King
Regina King
"Sally Field. She moved me in Sybil and Norma Rae and made me want to be an actress."
