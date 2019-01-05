Who Is Rami Malek Dating? He Confirmed His Relationship This Week

Image zoom VALERIE MACON/Getty Images

Rumors about a possible relationship between Rami Malek and his Bohemian Rhapsody co-star Lucy Boynton have been swirling since April, but the two have stayed tight-lipped about their relationship — until yesterday.

Everything changed when Malek, 37, received the Breakthrough Artist Award at the 30th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival’s Film Awards Gala on Jan. 3. There, he confirmed he was in a relationship with Boynton, 24, who was at the event but arrived separately from the Golden Globe nominee, according to Us Weekly.

“I’m just really honored to be here, so thank you to the Palm Springs Film Festival,” Malek said during his speech, the publication reported. “It’s a privilege, it’s not lost on me and I’m so appreciative.”

He continued: “Thank you, Lucy Boynton. You have been my ally, my confidant, my love. Thank you so much.” So if you’ve been wondering who Rami Malek is dating, you now have your answer.

Us Weekly first broke the news of a possible relationship between the two in April 2018. At the time, a source told the publication that the pair met while filming the Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody in London.

“He is so into her,” the source told Us Weekly. “He goes and visits her in London all the time.”

People also published a photo of Malek and Boynton kissing in August while at lunch in Los Angeles. The publication reported at the time that the couple had also been spotted together at a U2 concert in May.

Malek has dated a co-star in the past; he was linked to actress Portia Doubleday for several years following their roles in Mr. Robot, according to Us Weekly. The couple went their separate ways in 2017.

In Bohemian Rhapsody, Malek plays Freddie Mercury, the rock band Queen’s iconic frontman. Critics have praised his performance, with Rolling Stone calling it one of the “best film performances of 2018."

“As Freddie Mercury, the lead singer of the British band Queen, the Mr. Robot star performs miracles, catching the look, strut and soul of Mercury, who died of complications from AIDS in 1991,” the publication noted.

And as for the times Malek and Boynton — who plays Mercury’s love interest Mary Austin — share the screen, Rolling Stone said there’s obvious magic between the two: “When the singer plays ‘Love of My Life’ on the piano to show his love, the feeling comes through as genuine due to the raw emotion Malek and Boynton pour into their roles.”

It seems like it’s a chemistry that translates to real life, too.

You can catch Malek (likely with Boynton at his side) during the upcoming 76th Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. ET. In addition to Malek’s nomination, you can check out the complete list of nominees in the film and television categories here.