Who Is Pepe Munoz, the Man Always at Celine Dion's Side?

Paris Couture Week may be winding down today, but at least we'll always have the photos of Canadian powerhouse Celine Dion sitting front row decked out in the boldest fashion choices — as well as some new arm candy: A leather jacket-wearing companion named Pepe Munoz, 34.

Though he's just piqued our interest after cropping up in a slew of front row photos, it turns out Munoz isn't new addition to Dion's life. He's known the 50-year-old for some time, having met the singer while working as one of the her backup dancers.

But who is Pepe Munoz? Here's everything you need to know, including how he recently helped Dion avoid a serious wardrobe malfunction.

He's a pretty talented illustrator.

According to Munoz's Instagram, the 34-year-old New Yorker is seriously into fashion sketching. Behold, this illustration of Dion wearing an Alexandre Vauthier piece with a belted floor-length yellow skirt:

And another photo shows a bed covered in the sketches Munoz completed during his time in Vegas (presumably for Dion's residency):

He has denied a romantic relationship with Dion.

The Daily Mail reported this month that Dion and Munoz have shut down rumors that there is a romantic connection between the two.

Dion's late husband, René Angélil, died in 2016 after a long battle with throat cancer. The Canadian music producer was 73. Dion, who was married to Angélil for 21 years recently shared a photo on Instagram on the three-year anniversary of his death, writing: "My dearest René....always with me.....always will be."

He helped Dion avoid a major wardrobe malfunction.

According to People, Munoz, 34, lent a literal helping hand at the Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture Show when Dion's glittering black gown almost allowed more than just the sliver of skin the plunging neckline had intended.

Photographers captured Munoz helping Dion reposition her gown and the two seemingly had a good laugh about the near slip-up.

He doesn't mind taking fashion risks.

Sure, he's creating buzz at Dion's side, but have you seen Munoz in next to nothing while strolling down the Vegas strip? In a recent Instagram post, Munoz thanked photographer Antonella Cascino for "making me walk around naked in downtown Vegas."

Munoz's Instagram also features more shots of his modeling work with several other photographers, including Frederic Monceau and Guillaume Thomas.

Here's to seeing er, more of Munoz in the future.