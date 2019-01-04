Who Is Lady Gaga's Fiancé, Christian Carino? 

Image zoom Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Lady Gaga has been in the spotlight for more than 10 years. The early 2008 release of her debut single “Just Dance” — and the subsequent Grammy nomination for the song — solidified her as a household name, as did her never-before-seen fashion choices. (Surely we all remember the meat dress of 2010?)

Since then, Gaga has released four more studio albums, including Born This Way and, most recently, Joanne. The six-time Grammy winner has also shared her voice on several collaborative projects, including an album of jazz duets with Tony Bennett titled Cheek to Cheek. Outside of music, Gaga is a philanthropist. In 2012, she co-founded the Born This Way Foundation with her mother, Cynthia Germanotta, to help create a “kinder and braver world.”

Lately, Gaga’s name is making headlines again as a result of her all-star performance in A Star Is Born, which earned her a Golden Globes nomination. Oh, and there’s also her Enigma residency at MGM Grand Las Vegas that she kicked off on Dec. 28.

Along the way, the pop star’s personal life has also been in the news. While Gaga keeps her relationships pretty private, it’s well known that was linked to bar owner Luc Carl just as she began her rise to fame and then, of course, there was her 2015 engagement to actor Taylor Kinney, which the pair called off in 2016.

Then came Christian Carino. In October, the “Bad Romance” singer confirmed her engagement to the talent agent when she thanked "my fiancé Christian" and “all the loved ones in my life who take care of me every day” during her speech at Elle's 25th Annual Women In Hollywood celebration in Los Angeles.

But who is Lady Gaga’s partner and how did she and Carino first meet?

OK, first a bit about Carino: The 49-year-old talent agent works for LA-based Creative Artists Agency. Newsweek reported Carino’s all-star client list includes Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Lopez, Justin Bieber, Johnny Depp, Reese Witherspoon, and Bruno Mars. The agency has even represented Gaga.

And Gaga isn’t the first star Carino has dated. In the past, he was linked to The Walking Dead actress Lauren Cohan, and he was spotted at a romantic dinner with Amber Heard in 2013, Us Weekly reported. Carino was also married to Brooke Baldwin from 1997 to 2015, when Baldwin filed for divorce, according to People. The former couple shares two daughters, Isabella and Lola.

As for when Gaga and Carino started dating, People reported in 2017 that the two were first spotted together at a Kings of Leon concert and were also said to have gotten affectionate following Gaga’s halftime performance at Super Bowl LI in Houston, Texas.

Carino and Gaga continued their courtship throughout the summer of 2017, even sporting matching white baseball caps as they held hands on a stroll on the Hamptons coast. It was during that time that Carino reportedly proposed to Gaga, after asking her dad for permission to propose, according to Us Weekly. The couple did not confirm or deny the rumors, but speculation continued when Gaga began to wear what looks like an engagement ring on her ring finger. The ring — which appears to be a pink sapphire or diamond — could cost as much as $1 million, according to Page Six.

While the couple stayed tight-lipped on their engagement until Gaga’s Elle speech, they have made no secret of their love for one another. Gaga said Carino even makes a habit of checking in with her backstage, according to Page Six.

“The best part about being in love with someone is having them there to catch you if you fall,” Gaga told the publication.

A source told People in October that when Gaga introduces Carino, “she says he is her special guy.”

The source continued: “She seems very serious about him. They are very sweet together. They always walk around hand-in-hand.”

And one scroll through Carino’s Instagram feed will tell you he’s pretty smitten with the singer, too. His latest posts are packed with all things Gaga, including several images of her performing during Enigma. Under one black-and-white image of the pair, Carino included a quote from author Beau Taplin: “Home is not where you are from, it is where you belong. Some of us travel the whole world to find it. Others, find it in a person.”

Another post features another black-and-white shot of Gaga in the car (followed by one of him kissing her cheek), along with the caption: “date night with my superhero.”

Which is kind of how we all feel about Gaga if we’re really being honest, right?

You can catch the multi-hyphenate star — and most likely Carino — during the upcoming 76th Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. ET. USA Today called Gaga’s performance in A Star Born performance “electrifying,” noting that “she’s as much an acting powerhouse as she is a musical standout.” And with “Shallow” — the song she co-wrote for the film — also snagging a nomination in the Best Song category, there’s a chance Gaga could take home two Golden Globes this year.

Actor Bradley Cooper, who directed and starred alongside Gaga in A Star is Born — told Entertainment Weekly of his experience with Gaga: “I think the biggest thing I learned is that sky’s the limit if you find a companion artistically, and you have a project … There is no dreaming too big. What people can do together is so much more powerful than what they can do by themselves.”

And that sounds a lot like the love story Gaga’s currently living off-screen, as well.