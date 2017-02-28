Which Two Crazy-Rich People Are Going to Fly Around the Moon? 

Today is a big day for eccentric millionaires everywhere: SpaceX has announced plans to send two private citizens on a trip around the moon late next year. CEO Elon Musk released a statement explaining that two (obviously insanely rich) daredevils have approached the company and have "already paid a significant deposit to do a moon mission."

The statement reads like the beginning of a Star Trek sequel: "These individuals will travel into space carrying the hopes and dreams of all humankind, driven by the universal human spirit of exploration," Musk writes. The identity of the two intergalactic-dreamers is currently unknown (their identity will be revealed after they pass various health and fitness tests).

Now, the fun part: Who are these crazy kids? Here, we engage in very un-scientific speculation.

Michael Jordan

Think about it: What better promotional tour for Space Jam 2 than to rocket Jordan into outer space? Fingers crossed for a Monstars + Bill Murray reunion.

Justin Bieber

Bieber signed up to become an astronaut on Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic space enterprise back in 2013. Amazingly, that trip never came to pass. Sure, it was during his enfant terrible youth, but we think it's pretty safe to say that Bieber still has a desire to shoot that music video in space.

Lana Del Rey

The otherworldly singer's latest music video, "Love," sees her touring the cosmos in a car–I mean, if that's not foreshadowing, I don't know what is!