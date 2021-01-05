Whitney Port Revealed That She Had a Second Pregnancy Loss
"I'm sad but I'm OK and we will try again."
In a heartbreaking post on Instagram, Whitney Port revealed that she suffered a second pregnancy loss. In 2019, Port shared that she had a miscarriage. She and her husband, Tim Rosenman, share a 3-year-old son, Sonny Sanford.
Port explained that she and Rosenman were planning to start two huge projects this year for their YouTube channel, the renovation of a new home and a new "pregnancy journey."
"This is not an easy one," she wrote alongside the video clip. "We decided to start vlogging for our YouTube channel a couple months ago to share two stories: Renovating a new house and a new pregnancy journey. Sadly, I lost the pregnancy."
"Timmy and I weren't sure if we still wanted to put this out there. I wasn't sure I wanted to relive the pain. However, this time around, I felt differently about the situation," Port continued. "Last time, I don't think I was ready to have another child, and I had different feelings about the miscarriage. This time, I really connected. I was actually excited and enjoying the pregnancy. I envisioned it all."
Port thanked her followers for their continued support and added that she and Rosenman will try again. The couple will also be releasing the footage that they'd taped so far, so that other families can get a look at the experience.
"I'm sad but I'm ok and we will try again," Port finished. "I also have so much sadness in my heart for anyone that has to go through this or has gone through this. I know though that our community will share, band together and support- cause you always do."
In a video published the same day as her Instagram post, Port told her husband just how much she loved being pregnant: "I'm enjoying being pregnant so I can relax and not feel guilty about it ... but I'm also ready to have the baby so I can be in charge of my body and what I put in it, and not ever have to have any anxiety about getting pregnant ever again."
Previously, Port spoke about the effect her first pregnancy loss had on the relationship, saying that it brought her and Rosenman closer.
"He, I know, really really wants a second kid, and I don't know. That's where little fractures start to happen," Port said during an appearance on the Infertile AF podcast. "But in terms of the miscarriage, we got through that and I think we're stronger, fortunately, than before."