Where in the World Is Shiloh Jolie-Pitt?

1 of 11 Humberto Carreno/Startraks Photo

New York City

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt counts Kingston Rossdale among her playmates, was second only to Suri Cruise on the Forbes.com list of Hottest Hollywood Tots and has already been on the cover of People magazine. At just three years old, the tow-headed tot has also done her share of jet setting to such far-flung places as Italy, Cambodia and Ethiopia. "Shiloh tends to be the first up in the morning," Angelina Jolie has said of her adventurous daughter, who was born in the African nation of Namibia. Shiloh-looking city chic in a Boinpoint pea coat, skinny jeans and Adidas-and sister Zahara (not pictured) scored some Easter treats during a trip with mom to Lee's Art Shop in New York City.