This Is Where Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid Chow Down on Burgers

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Rita Kokshanian
May 25, 2016 @ 4:45 pm

Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid may have two of the fiercest (and most on-demand) bods in the modeling world, but these girls know how to eat. Neither lady is afraid of making her love for food known, with Jenner listing her favorite pizza spots around the world on her app and Hadid documenting her cooking skills on Instagram, Snapchat, and even MasterChef, where she won the Celebrity Showdown episode. 

When it comes to burgers, Hadid and Jenner aren't joking around. Cooking skills aside, the blonde BFF demonstrated her burger-chowing skills on a recent episode of The Tonight Show. But if you've wondered where these two like to get their burger on most, you're in luck: Jenner recently took to her app to share her three favorite places around the world to get a beef patty between a bun. Keep reading for your #KenGi-approved cheeseburger bucketlist. 

RELATED: Kim Kardashian West and Kendall Jenner’s London-Ready Outfits Are Vastly Different

1 of 3 Instagram/@fathersofficeofficial

Father's Office

This Los Angeles area restaurants by chef Sang Yoon is widely known amongst Angelenos to have one of the best burgers around. Get this: A dry-aged beef patty is topped with blue cheese, arugula, and a caramelized onion concoction inspired by French onion soup, and the whole thing is sandwiched between a bun toasted with garlic butter. "This burger goes down in history," Jenner says. "Don't make the mistake of asking for any changes (or ketchup), though, as you'll be denied. These chefs have the perfect mix of ingredients down. Oh, and don't forget to add an order of sweet potato fries—you won't regret it."

Advertisement
2 of 3 Instagram/@jgmelon

J.G. Melon

If you're in New York City, don't miss the opportunity to stop by one of J.G. Melon's two locations. (The original one still sits on East 75th street in Manhattan's Upper East Side after more than four decades.) "J.G. Melon is one of Gigi and my fave spots to get our burger on," Jenner admits, and for good reason. Have you seen it? A thick beef patty piled high with your choice of toppings, including bacon, is the restaurant's signature. Or, do as KenGi does, and order it with a side of cottage fries. "Total bliss," she says. 

3 of 3 Instagram/@ferdirestaurant

Ferdi

If you're a Keeping Up with the Kardashians fan, chances are you've already heard of this Paris restaurant. After all, big sister Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West blew the lid on this under-the-radar spot when they had dinner there last march during PFW. "Ferdi is our family favorite!" Kendall says. "I know we don't typicall think of France when we think of burgers, but the cheese-to-meat ratio is perfect." And if you're stopping by, make sure you get the churros for desert—they're Kim's favorite. 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!