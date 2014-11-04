Where The Hunger Games Stars Got Their Starts

The day we've all been waiting for, also known as Nov. 21, when The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 hits theaters, is quickly approaching. And although we can't wait to see Jennifer Lawrence, Liam Hemsworth, Josh Hutcherson, and the rest of the cast reprise their iconic roles for the third movie in the series, we're celebrating it by taking a look back at where these stars got their starts.

Did you know that Jena Malone, who plays Johanna Mason, made her big screen debut opposite Susan Sarandon and Julia Roberts in Stepmom? Or that Hemsworth's first big American role was alongside former fiancée Miley Cyrus in The Last Song? Click through our gallery to see all of the stars' breakout roles (some of them may surprise you!) and catch Mockingjay – Part 1 when it hits theaters Nov. 21.