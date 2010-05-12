whitelogo
"What's Your Most Embarrassing Onstage Moment?"
Celebrity
InStyle.com
May 12, 2010 @ 2:44 pm
Kelly Ripa
"I cursed in front of an audience during a live taping. The studio came to a screeching halt."
Jerry Seinfeld with Jessica Seinfeld
Jerry Seinfeld with Jessica Seinfeld
Sarah Jessica Parker
"I don't recall anything specific, but I'm sure I have one."
Ali Wentworth
"I embarrass myself in real life. I'm the one sitting next to the head of the CIA at a dinner in D.C. saying how corrupt the CIA is."
