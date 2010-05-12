"What?s Your Idea of Heaven?"

May 12, 2010 @ 5:52 pm
Eva Mendes and Ali Larter
Eva Mendes and Ali Larter
"Friends, sun, ocean, music, museums, opera, babies, flowers and pizza."-Eva Mendes

"Being home with my dogs and my man, far away from the craziness of this business."
-Ali Larter
Kate Bosworth
Kate Bosworth
"Relaxing at home in front of the fire with family and friends. I don't need a lot to make me happy."
Courteney Cox and David Arquette
Courteney Cox and David Arquette
"Being healthy and happy."-Courteney Cox

"Love is heaven."-David Arquette
Joy Bryant
Joy Bryant
"Snowboarding, and then getting snowed in, in a cabin with my husband."
Kirsten Dunst
Kirsten Dunst
Kirsten Dunst
Elijah Wood
Elijah Wood
"Amoeba Music store on Sunset Boulevard."
