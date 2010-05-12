whitelogo
whitelogo
"What?s Your Idea of Heaven?"
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Celebrity
"What?s Your Idea of Heaven?"
InStyle.com
May 12, 2010 @ 5:52 pm
Eva Mendes and Ali Larter
"Friends, sun, ocean, music, museums, opera, babies, flowers and pizza."-Eva Mendes
"Being home with my dogs and my man, far away from the craziness of this business."
-Ali Larter
Tyle Boye
Kate Bosworth
"Relaxing at home in front of the fire with family and friends. I don't need a lot to make me happy."
Tyle Boye
Courteney Cox and David Arquette
"Being healthy and happy."-Courteney Cox
"Love is heaven."-David Arquette
Tyle Boye
Joy Bryant
"Snowboarding, and then getting snowed in, in a cabin with my husband."
Tyle Boye
Kirsten Dunst
Kirsten Dunst
Tyle Boye
Elijah Wood
"Amoeba Music store on Sunset Boulevard."
Tyle Boye
1
of
7
Advertisement
1 of 6
Tyle Boye
Eva Mendes and Ali Larter
"Friends, sun, ocean, music, museums, opera, babies, flowers and pizza."-Eva Mendes
"Being home with my dogs and my man, far away from the craziness of this business."
-Ali Larter
Advertisement
2 of 6
Tyle Boye
Kate Bosworth
"Relaxing at home in front of the fire with family and friends. I don't need a lot to make me happy."
3 of 6
Tyle Boye
Courteney Cox and David Arquette
"Being healthy and happy."-Courteney Cox
"Love is heaven."-David Arquette
Advertisement
4 of 6
Tyle Boye
Joy Bryant
"Snowboarding, and then getting snowed in, in a cabin with my husband."
Advertisement
5 of 6
Tyle Boye
Kirsten Dunst
Kirsten Dunst
Advertisement
6 of 6
Tyle Boye
Elijah Wood
"Amoeba Music store on Sunset Boulevard."
You May Like
Read More
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!