'Tis the Season To Be Kind: Celebrities Share Their Favorite Act of Kindness

Getty Images (3), WireImage
InStyle Staff
Dec 25, 2013 @ 5:50 am

In honor of the holiday season, InStyle scoured the ranks of all your favorite stars (Ashley Madekwe, Rachel Bilson, and more!) in search of the most touching acts of kindness, and their answers will make even the Grinchiest Grinches smile. Solange Knowles likes to keep it simple: "I like to take the time out to compliment someone everyday, to smile and to open the door," Knowles told InStyle.com. "People really take a moment to appreciate it, which feels good." Be inspired to do something nice by clicking through the gallery to read more celebrity-inspired sweetness!

MORE:

Ashely Madekwe's BaubleBar Collection
Shop Rachel Bilson's Hart of Dixie Looks! 
• Solange Knowles and eBay's "Future of Shopping"

1 of 14 Venturelli/Getty Images

Solange Knowles

"As a Southern girl living in New York, I feel like a lot of times here, life moves so fast. Sometimes you develop this callousness, and I like to take the time out to compliment someone everyday, to smile and to open the door. Simple things that weren’t considered kind to me—they were just considered second nature growing up in the South—but here you do see people really take a moment to appreciate it, which feels good."
Advertisement
2 of 14 Charles Eshelman/FilmMagic

Ashley Greene

"Selflessness. It's a hard thing to find, and it's a hard thing to do. And whenever it happens, it's a beautiful thing."
3 of 14 Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Michael Kors

Brooklyn Decker

"I was in Starbucks recently and someone bought my coffee without me knowing. They were in front of me in line, and they bought my coffee. I was so blown away by how sweet that was that I ended up buying coffee for someone two people down from me. It's little things like that that spread, and I think it's sweet."
Advertisement
4 of 14 Michael N. Todaro/FilmMagic

Michael Kors

"Doing something for someone for absolutely no reason at all. When you see something that reminds you of someone as a gift, buy it for them. Don't think about their birthday or Christmas. Do it for no reason."
Advertisement
5 of 14 Venturelli/WireImage

Rose McGowan

"Putting money in other people's parking meters. I hate the idea of people coming back and being sad if they have a ticket."
Advertisement
6 of 14 Jesse Grant/WireImage

Ashley Madekwe

"I like the little things. I like it when a man opens the car door. I like it when a man gives up his seat. It's so charming when a man stands when a woman enters the room. I love those old-world manners."
Advertisement
7 of 14 Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

Rachel Bilson

"I like giving my significant other a better seat."
Advertisement
8 of 14 Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Target

Kristen Bell

"I would probably say physical touch of any sort because it's been proven that if you have any sort of touch for longer than 10 seconds, oxycontin is released in your brain. In the age of technology where there is so little touching involved, I think 10 seconds of touch does a lot for people."
Advertisement
9 of 14 Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen

"When someone gives a compliment randomly to someone, on a random day. It's always that one day you really need it. And also whenever somebody returns my phone when I leave it in a cab! I can't believe that ever happens. It's an act of god."
Advertisement
10 of 14 Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Olivia Munn

"I love when somebody sees someone being wronged, and they stand up, even if it's not their battle to fight."
Advertisement
11 of 14 Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week

Charlotte Ronson

"Just to listen, and to always be there for your friends and family. Always be reachable. So many people go off into the mist, and just having reliable people in your life is really important."
Advertisement
12 of 14 Earl Gibson III/WireImage

Anna Kendrick

"When I was a kid, I used to go to Duncan Donuts every Sunday after church, and one day this couple came in and bought everyone in the place donuts. They were trying to do that random act of kindness. And it really was one of those things as a kid that made me realize how special and sweet you can make someone's day by doing something small."
Advertisement
13 of 14 Michael Kovac/Getty Images for City of Hope

Jordin Sparks

"With so many people on their phones and computers, and no one really talking face to face, looking someone in the eye and giving them the time of day is a big act of kindness. You never know how it's going to affect somebody for the rest of their day. Or just smiling at someone and saying hello. That's really big, and it's a small thing everyone can do."
Advertisement
14 of 14 Eugene Gologursky/WireImage

Katharine McPhee

"I like giving people little things, showing you appreciate them. Buying people on-set coffee, just little gifts."

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!