2 of 8 Lisa Lake/WireImage for Niche Media, LLC

Kerry Washington

"The ones that are unexpected. The other day I was getting out of a cab and a woman with a baby stroller was getting in and I just asked if she needed help. It didn't come from an 'I signed up to volunteer on this day' mentality, it was just spontaneous. When people unexpectedly help each other it gives you faith in humankind."