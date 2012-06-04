What's Your Bridal Personality?

Jun 04, 2012 @ 4:22 pm
bridal personality - kate middleton - megan fox
What's Your Bridal Personality?
If doesn't matter if you've got an engagement ring on your finger or not, it's always fun to daydream about a wedding! Do you already know what you're going to wear when you walk down the aisle? Click through the gallery to see if you're romantic and beachy like Megan Fox or stick closely to tradition like the Duchess of Cambridge, plus get styling tips from Abby Larson, founder and editor of Style Me Pretty.
Thomas Rabsch/WireImage, XPOSUREPHOTOS.COM, Hennessy/Hammond/Splash News, GSI
Gwen Stefani Wedding Dress
The Dress
No ordinary white gown will do for a rock and roll bride. Like Gwen Stefani's dip-dye Dior, you air on the side of drama with painterly techniques and unexpected hues. This bride's brand of "edgy glamour" doesn't stop at the dress! "Think: a white gown mixed with spiked Louboutins," suggests Larson.
Thomas Rabsch/WireImage
Gwen Stefani Wedding Beauty
The Beauty Routine
Were you expecting a french twist and pink gloss? Stefani kept cool with retro elements like scarlet lips and a gravity-defying pompadour.
Zandarin and Allen//REX FEATURES
Gwen Stefani Wedding Flowers
The Flowers
Oversize arrangements have their place, but if that's not your style, "go for handheld, stemless, maybe even a pomander," recommends Larson. Stefani held her petite flowers in the palm of her hand and later got the party started with lavish red roses and exotic bamboo.
Zandarin and Allen//REX FEATURES, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Gwen Stefani Wedding Location
The Setting
The couple celebrated their nuptials coast-to-coast in true rockstar style! After saying "I do" in London, Stefani and husband Gavin Rossdale jetted to L.A. for a second reception hosted in record mogul Jimmy Iovine's opulent mansion.
Mel Bouzad/Getty Images
Kate Middleton Wedding Dress - Alexander McQueen
The Dress
Talk about a true princess moment! Kate Middleton fufilled many a young girl's fantasy in her graceful Alexander McQueen. "There's a certain understated elegance that never goes out of style," Larson notes. In addition to the requisite lace and customary color, for these brides, "A cathedral veil is a must!"
Mike Marsland/WireImage
Kate Middleton Wedding Hair
The Beauty Routine
Middleton's sweet curls and light makeup would be in step at a wedding tomorrow or 50 years ago, and that's a good thing! Traditional styles never go out of fashion.
CAMERA PRESS / Retna Ltd.
Kate Middleton Wedding Bouquet
The Flowers
"A bouquet as classic as the bride holding it," Larson notes of Middleton's tidy, tailored arrangement. No surprises here, The Duchess of Cambridge stuck to tradition with all-white flowers.
Rex USA
Kate Middleton Wedding: Westminster Abbey
The Setting
Middleton tied the knot with Prince William in the same cathedral as his parents did. Sure, we all can't get a reservation for Westminster Abbey, but there are certain perks to being an actual princess bride.
Getty Images, PA Photos/ABACAUSA.COM
Kate Moss and Jamie Hince
The Dress
Can you say boho-chic? Kate Moss did when she tied the knot in a custom John Galliano design during a ceremony that kicked off her reception dubbed "Moss-stock." A three-day festival may be out of the question, but Larson says brides can achieve Moss's free-spirited feel with an ethereal, layered gown.
Kate Moss Wedding Look
The Beauty Routine
Flowing like her gown, loosely waved and completely carefree, the model's locks and refreshingly light makeup completed her pretty look.
Gotcha Images / Splash News, PA PHOTOS /LANDOV
Kate Moss Wedding Bouquet
The Flowers
To recreate a boho-chic aesthetic, Larson suggests telling your florist you're looking for a "wild, organic bouquet looked fresh-picked from the garden." A perfect fit for Moss's charming, rustic affair, the bride's mix of textures-including daisies and roses-was as earthy as the event.
Wakeham / Splash News
Kate Moss Wedding: English Church
The Setting
Get out of the city for your country wedding-the more removed from it all, the better! Moss chose a picturesque twelfth-century church set in the English countryside for her nuptials.
Neil Mockford/FilmMagic
Megan Fox Wedding Dress
The Dress
A barefooted, beachy bride is a sure sign that the wedding's a romantic one—just ask Megan Fox. The actress escaped to Hawaii in Armani Prive's "easy, breezy and ethereal dress," describes Larson.
GSI
Megan Fox Wedding Look
The Beauty Routine
Fox embraced her environment with a sun-kissed glow and beachy waves.
GSI
Megan Fox Wedding Bouquet
The Flowers
Fox's "bouquet of fragrant, exotic blooms" was as tropical as the destination. The arrangement of native blossoms and pretty roses was designed in a neutral, sand hue to complement the beach setting.
GSI
Megan Fox Wedding: Hawaii
The Setting
For a beach wedding, only an island destination would suffice! Fox strolled barefoot on the white sands of the Four Seasons Resort Hualalai's picturesque beach. How romantic!
Courtesy Four Seasons Resort Hualalai at Historic Ka'upulehu
Celebrity Wedding Styles
Now that you've seen all four, which style's your perfect fit?
Thomas Rabsch/WireImage, XPOSUREPHOTOS.COM, Hennessy/Hammond/Splash News, GSI
